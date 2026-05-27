Rhode Island Manufacturers Association to celebrate manufacturing milestones

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Manufacturers Association is hosting the RIMA 250 Annual Meeting and Milestone Celebrations on June 2 at the Omni Providence Hotel.

This event honors the state’s manufacturing legacy and correlates with the 250th anniversary of America.

The manufacturers association said the gathering is expected to be one of the largest manufacturing events in Rhode Island’s history, bringing together manufacturers, policymakers and industry leaders for discussions on manufacturing transformation driven by advanced technologies and workforce development.

The morning program will feature a keynote address from Siemens’ global technology leadership team, along with presentations from state and federal officials and other industry leaders.

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The celebration will also include the unveiling of a commemorative ornament by ChemArt, honoring Rhode Island’s role in American manufacturing.

The historic celebration “represents more than an annual meeting – it is a tribute to the manufacturers, innovators, workforce leaders, and generations of Rhode Islanders who built the foundation of American industry and continue to power its future,” according to an announcement for the event.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.