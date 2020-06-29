Rhode Island Medical Imaging earns American College of Radiology designation for lung cancer screening

WARWICK – After undergoing an assessment of its lung cancer screening protocol and earning required accreditation, Rhode Island Medical Imaging Inc. is now recognized as a Lung Cancer Screening Center by the American College of Radiology.

As part of the application process for the designation, RIMI earned accreditation in computed tomography for the chest. The practice’s partnerships with QUiTWORKS-RI and Tobacco Cessation Services of Rhode Island fulfilled a requirement for proper follow-up care for patients at risk of lung cancer and disease.

“RIMI continues to be at the forefront of lung cancer screening and diagnostic lung health,” said Siobhain Sullivan, RIMI’s executive director of clinical operations. “Our specially trained radiologists and staff, state-of-the-art equipment and commitment to providing patients with supporting resources are at the heart of RIMI’s operations. We are honored to be recognized with this newest ACR designation.”

In addition to its latest recognition, RIMI also offers the reading of X-rays on patients with dust-related lung diseases such as pneumoconiosis, asbestosis and silicosis. The service, known as “B” reading, is certified by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.