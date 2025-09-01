Rhode Island Nurses Charter School welcomes students back

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Nurses Institute Middle College Charter High School announced it recently welcomed students back for the 2025-26 school year.

The school, which opened in 2011, graduates the highest number of students in Rhode Island with both college credits and health care workforce credentials. This contributes to the state’s nursing talent pipeline as the health care workforce continues to face shortages.

Rhode Island will need hundreds of new nurses each year over the next decade to meet health care demands, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

Graduates leave the school with health care certifications and at least 12 college credits.

- Advertisement -

“These results in Rhode Island prove that this model works – and they can serve as a blueprint for communities across the nation,” said Pamela McCue, CEO of the school. “From day one, our students are immersed in real-world health care experiences – shadowing nurses, training in simulation labs, and building the skills they need to thrive. We’re excited to bring these proven opportunities to even more students and help shape the next generation of health care professionals.”

The school’s model expanded beyond Rhode Island with the opening of a sister campus in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 4.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.