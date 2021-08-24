Rhode Island outages after Henri down to about 11,000

PROVIDENCE (AP) – More than 11,000 customers in Rhode Island remained without power Tuesday morning in the wake of the Henri storm system, but utility National Grid is hoping to have most of them back online by the afternoon.

More than 80,000 customers in the state were without electricity at the height of Sunday’s storm that made landfall in Rhode Island and brought wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

Only a few hundred homes and businesses were without power in Massachusetts as of Tuesday morning, according to the state’s major utilities.

National Grid spokesperson Jennifer Bray said the utility’s goal is to restore power to the “vast majority” of Rhode Island customers by Tuesday afternoon, but noted that in some cases in may take longer.

- Advertisement -

Westerly, Jamestown, South Kingstown, Charlestown and Narragansett are among the hardest hit communities, she said.

National Grid in a statement said it was well prepared for the storm and re-allocated hundreds of crews to support restoration efforts in Rhode Island. More than 2,000 company workers were in the field in Rhode Island, and work continued overnight.

By 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, outages in the state totaled just over 7,500, a majority of which were in Washington County.

Update: Adds paragraph seven with an update on outages in the state.