Rhode Island outlines up to $1.1 billion in potential federal COVID-19 spending

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has spent or committed less than $185 million of the $1.25 billion it will receive from the federal government for COVID-19 efforts. But a projection released on Tuesday shows how it plans to spend, on the high end, as much as another $1.1 billion on efforts ranging from additional testing to nursing home support.

The administration of Gov. Gina M. Raimondo has said it has the authority to determine how the federal relief funds will be spent, albeit with legislative oversight. A joint legislative committee meeting on Tuesday continued its monthly review, challenging assumptions made in the wide range of budgeting for the funds and questioning why more spending hasn’t happened in Latino and African-American communities most impacted but the COVID-19 public health crisis.

Department of Administration Director Brett Smiley provided the overview.

Through May 27, the administration has spent $43.7 million on categories including contact tracing, supplies and surge, or field hospitals. Another $142.7 million has been committed in these categories but these commitments can change, Smiley said. He cited as an example an earlier decision to purchase more ventilators, which was cancelled when the state decided it had sufficient numbers.

Spending targets, which are the projected ranges that could be spent in the future, included issues such as rental assistance, for Rhode Islanders in danger of eviction and hospital assistance, to help the state’s hospitals absorb losses to revenue that were in some cases the result of state orders to stop procedures.

The wide ranges associated with these targets reflect the fact that the course of the COVID-19 pandemic is still unclear, Smiley said.

State Rep. Anastasia P. Williams, D-Providence, said she wanted to know break-downs for spending by race and ethnicity, including for the estimated 500 families who will receive rental assistance in the first distribution. About 3,000 people applied for that assistance.

“How many have been qualified and assisted, and how many have been denied,” she said.

The following budget targets have been set:

Hospital assistance, $130 million to $150 million, for the first phase in mid-June, with a second phase to be determined.

Congregate care and child care assistance, to cover provider rate increases to specialized nursing centers, assisted living centers and foster care stipends, $32.8 million to $44.5 million.

Personal protective equipment and medical supplies for hospitals, first responders and businesses, vaccination supplies, $98.1 million to $151.3 million.

Testing, including diagnostic tests, antibody or serology tests and lab services, $227.4 million to $267.8 million. The state has a goal of 10,000 tests per day beginning in September, before decreasing to 9,000 by December.

Contact tracing and COVID-19 case investigation, including salaries for 175 contact tracing positions and a contract for call center staff, $27.2 million to $27.9 million.

Quarantine and isolation services, including providing space for the homeless and frontline worker housing, $20.1 million.

Technical requirements, including existing IT systems support, $4.6 million for Salesforce support, $800,000 for Crush Covid RI support, $17.3 million to $19.2 million.

Rental assistance for low-income renters in danger of eviction, $6.5 million

Education programming for Rhode Island students, $19.6 million

Field or surge hospitals, including providing the three sites on standby through at least June 30 with the Rhode Island Convention Center being operational through December, $83.4 million to $189.8 million. The high end of the range assumes all three sites are fully operational through December.

