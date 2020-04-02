Rhode Island Quality Institute Names Indra Neil Sarkar, PhD, MLIS, FACMI Permanent President and Chief Executive Officer

Rhode Island Quality Institute (RIQI) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Indra Neil Sarkar, PhD, MLIS, FACMI as its next President and CEO. Sarkar, who currently serves as the Director of the Center for Biomedical Informatics at Brown University has served as RIQI’s Interim President and CEO since April 1, 2019.

“The Board of Directors is very pleased to announce the appointment of Neil Sarkar as RIQI’s permanent President and CEO. Neil has a wealth of knowledge on Rhode Island’s healthcare environment and we are fortunate to have someone of his caliber and expertise to lead RIQI forward. We believe his remarkable academic background and leadership capabilities will help strengthen RIQI’s ability to serve all Rhode Islanders through the value RIQI brings to the healthcare providers and systems in Rhode Island,” said Diana Franchitto, Chair, RIQI Board of Directors.

Sarkar, who holds a PhD in Biomedical Informatics from the College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University, comes to RIQI from Brown University where he has served as an Associate Professor of Medical Science, Associate Professor of Health Services, Policy and Practice and the Director of the Center for Biomedical Informatics. Sarkar also serves as Treasurer on the Board of Directors for the American Medical Informatics Association (AMIA) and is the founding Editor-in-Chief of JAMIA Open. Sarkar will be going on an extended leave from Brown, reducing his university responsibilities to teaching courses in a limited capacity.

“RIQI is positioned to make a notable and positive impact on healthcare delivery across Rhode Island. High quality health information is an essential component needed to ensure that the best care is provided at the right time, to the right person, and in the right way. I cannot imagine an organization that is better able to enhance the impact of Rhode Island’s healthcare ecosystem than RIQI. RIQI and its major services, including CurrentCare (our state’s health information exchange), are major assets to our community of patients, providers, and payers. I have been nothing short of impressed with what the RIQI team has accomplished to date and am honored to have the opportunity to be part of RIQI’s future,” said Sarkar.

About RIQI

RIQI is a center of collaborative innovation that advances health and healthcare transformation. Our mission is to improve the quality, safety and value of healthcare and share knowledge that advances the field of healthcare improvement. RIQI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2001 and overseen by a Board of Directors comprised of senior health industry leaders from our community, including CEOs of hospitals, health insurers and health-related businesses, along with leaders of consumer groups, academia and government agencies.