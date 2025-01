Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – After years of organizing, hundreds of medical residents at Brown University Health overwhelmingly voted to unionize Tuesday night, making them the first doctors to do so in Rhode Island. Doctors voted 464-27 in favor of joining the Committee of Interns and Residents so they can engage in collective bargaining with Brown University Health.

Doctors voted 464-27 in favor of joining the Committee of Interns and Residents so they can engage in collective bargaining with Brown University Health. The Committee of Interns and Residents is the largest of its kind in the country, representing more than 34,000 resident physicians and fellows in several states, including Massachusetts, and is a local affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.

Efforts to unionize began when a group of doctors met in 2021 looking for a way to advocate for their wellbeing and better patient care.

“Since a group of us first talked about the possibility of unionizing – that was three years ago now – we’ve poured so much into this because we believe in the power of unions to transform conditions for healthcare workers and patients,” said Dr. Kate Spiegel, a neurology resident physician. “It feels incredible to finally say that we won this together, and we know this is just the first step in securing what we need to make residency and fellowship in Rhode Island the best it can be for us, our families, and our patients.”

The physicians say they regularly work 80 hours a week and have been facing chronic financial stress with little time to focus on their own health. They announced a campaign to join the Committee

of Interns and Residents in November 2024. Physicians say they were inspired by others across the country organizing with the union and hope a strong contract in Rhode Island, where there is a shortage of primary care physicians, will help attract doctors to the state.

“The reason we’re doing this is because we believe that the people of Rhode Island deserve excellent care and we want to do everything in our power to advocate for that, while making sure that we’re also able to care for ourselves and attend to our own well-being,” said Dr. Ben Raymond-Kolker, an internal medicine-pediatrics resident physician.

The Committee

of Interns and Residents has more than doubled in size since 2020.

“More than ever, we’re seeing how doctors and nurses are taking control of the healthcare system in this country back from insurance companies and an overall medical system rooted in profit,” said Dr. Raymond-Kolker. “We’re so excited to bring that energy to Rhode Island.”

The vote marks the first of two groups of doctors in Rhode Island working for Brown University-affiliated programs that are seeking unionization. About 230 doctors working at Care New England Health System hospital have a union vote scheduled for Jan. 15.

Jessica Wharton, a spokesperson for Brown University Health, said the health system plans to work with the union in good faith.

“Brown University Health is grateful to our residents, interns, and fellows for their important contributions to delivering high-quality care with empathy and kindness,” Wharton said in a statement. “Rhode Island Hospital and Brown University Health remain committed to fostering a respectful and collegial working environment for all our employees as we support new generations of physicians to learn and grow."

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com