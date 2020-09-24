Rhode Island School of Design completes Nickerson Hall renovations

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island School of Design has completed its renovation of Nickerson Hall, the second phase of its planned improvements to a residential quad.

The building originally opened in 1957 and will house 117 students.

The renovations included repair of the original slate roof and other changes meant to make the building more sustainable. New PVC windows were installed on the exterior, improving the building’s thermal performance. An energy recovery ventilation system was placed in the attic to conserve energy.

Each room will now control heating and cooling through point-of-use systems.

- Advertisement -

LED lighting and energy efficient toilets and appliances were also installed throughout.

The renovations included upgraded stairwells with improved windows facing a new green space, a new elevator providing full building access, common bathrooms with private stalls, and upgraded lounges for the students.

The renovations are part of a multiyear master plan to upgrade the Quad block, which also includes the new North Hall residence hall, which opened last year, and renovations to Homer Hall, which will be completed in 2021.

The improvements were designed by architect Nader Tehrani with Arthur Chang and Gretchen Neeley, in collaboration with Richard Lee. All are principals of the Boston-based firm NADAAA. Tehrani, Neeley and Lee are RISD alumni.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.