PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Society of Certified Public Accountants and the U.S. Small Business Administration will hold the 2020 SBA Small Business Economic Summit on Jan. 10 at Rhode Island College, according to a news release.

This year’s summit centers on the theme “A Seat at the Table,” and will focus on issues critical to the business community. In past years, the annual event has attracted more than 175 small businesses and advocates and has been referred to as a “key element” in improving the state’s small-business economy.

To register or for more information, contact RISCPA at info@RISCPA.org or call (401) 331-5720.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at lavin@pbn.com.

