Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport hosts ‘Autism Flies’ event

WARWICK – Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport hosted its second practice boarding event, “Autism Flies,” in partnership with Breeze Airways and the Connecticut-based Autism Double-Checked on Tuesday.

Alan Day, founder and CEO of Autism Double-Checked, said the travel experience for neurodivergent individuals and their families “is one of the most challenging parts of the travel journey.”

The Autism Flies program allows participants to become accustomed to the travel experience at the airport before an actual flight, “helping families and individuals better navigate the challenges that come with new situations,” according to a joint news release.

Registered participants arrive at the airport and enter the terminal to collect their boarding passes at the ticket counter and proceed through the security screening process before arriving at the gate area. They then board the aircraft and experience all of the pre-flight norms before deplaning “with the prospect of booking a real trip in the future,” according to the release.

- Advertisement -

The R.I. Airport Corp. has begun facilitating Autism Double-Checked’s special needs and sensitivity training, which provides further job-specific information and educates staff on how best to assist neurodivergent travelers. Breeze Airways service staff and crews are also certified by Autism Double-Checked, an educational institution in Stamford, Conn.

“An airport is more than just a transit hub; it’s a place where inclusivity takes flight,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, CEO and president of the R.I. Airport Corp. “By participating in these boarding events, we are not only ensuring smoother journeys for individuals who are neurodivergent, but also setting a standard of kindness, understanding and accessibility that should be the foundation of every travel experience.”

Breeze Airways founder David Neeleman, who initiated a training program for front-line staff, said, “Breeze is all about making travel more accessible and enjoyable for all guests. With programs such as these, our commitment is to offer kindness and care to all, doing everything we can to make everyone’s travel experience the best it can be.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.