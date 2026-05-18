Rhode Island to receive up to $62.5M in PCB contamination settlement

By
-
RHODE ISLAND will receive up to $62.5 million in a settlement with Monsanto and its affiliates over PCB contamination in state waterways. / PBN FILE PHOTO

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island will receive at least $25 million in a settlement with Monsanto Co. and its affiliates over decades of pollution from toxic polychlorinated biphenyls that continue to contaminate waterways across the state, R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Monday. The agreement, which could be as much as $62.5 million, resolves the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Investing Wisely: Enhancing Efficiency & Value Through Sustainable Operations

Amgen is using its innovative capabilities to combat climate change and preserve natural resources through…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display