Rhode Islanders donate 7,067 gifts through BankRI’s Holiday Giving Tree

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Islanders donated 7,067 gifts this holiday season through the Bank Rhode Island Holiday Giving Tree, one of the program’s largest collections in its 28-year history, the bank announced.

The donations aim to ensure children across the state have gifts for the holidays.

“The Holiday Giving Tree is a tradition with great impact that’s felt in homes across the state as children unwrap gifts made possible by people who care,” said BankRI CEO and President William C. Tsonos. “What truly makes this program so special is the fact each and every donation makes a difference in helping a child feel the joy of the season. I cannot thank our community enough for its support.”

Branches with the largest collections included Woonsocket, with 781 gifts for Connecting for Children & Families; Warwick’s Jefferson Boulevard branch, with 719 gifts for Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick; and Lincoln, with 537 gifts for the town’s Holiday Basket Program.

Coventry collected 528 gifts for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island. Four other branches, including Johnston, Highland Avenue in East Providence, North Kingstown, and Pawtucket, each collected more than 400 gifts.

The program, which launched Nov. 1, displayed trees at all BankRI branches with ornaments listing the holiday wishes of local children. Donors selected ornaments and returned gifts beneath the trees for distribution by nonprofit partners.

The local nonprofits and their supporting BankRI branches that collected the gifts are as follows:

Adoption Rhode Island (Pawtucket branch).

AIDS Care Ocean State (Park Avenue branch in Cranston).

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island (Coventry branch and Oaklawn Avenue branch in Cranston).

Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County (Newport branch).

Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick (Jefferson Boulevard, Warwick Avenue and West Shore Road branches in Warwick).

Comprehensive Community Action Program (Plainfield Pike branch in Cranston).

Connecting for Children & Families (Woonsocket branch).

Domestic Violence Program of Crossroads Rhode Island (East Side branch in Providence).

East Bay Community Action Program (Highland Avenue and Taunton Avenue branches in East Providence).

Jonnycake Center for Hope (South Kingstown branch).

Kingstown Crossings (East Greenwich branch and North Kingstown branch).

Lucy’s Hearth (Middletown branch).

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island (Turks Head branch in downtown Providence).

SSTARbirth (Atwood Avenue branch in Cranston).

Lincoln’s Holiday Basket Program (Lincoln branch).

Tri-County Community Action Agency (Johnston branch and Smithfield branch).

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.