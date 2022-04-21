R.I. energy regulators to decide on contested propane storage company expansion

PROVIDENCE – A yearlong debate over whether to let a Providence propane storage company expand operations without a full review will be settled Thursday with state energy regulators expected to vote on the pending application.

The R.I. Energy Facility Siting Board’s decision dictates how quickly Sea 3 Providence LLC can move ahead with its $20 million expansion project, which includes adding rail ties and 540,000 gallons-worth of liquid propane storage tanks to its site on the eastern tip of ProvPort. Sea 3 Providence in its March 2021 application is asking the board for a declaratory order, which would let it bypass what is typically a yearlong, review and public hearing process.

If the energy board approves the application, Sea 3 can hit the gas on plans to enter the rail shipping market – although it will need city approvals on the design elements of the proposal. If the board denies the application, Sea 3 can still seek the greenlight by making a full application to go through the more rigorous review process.

The proposed expansion has been the source of mounting opposition by community residents, environmental groups, city and state lawmakers, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management, and even the R.I. Office of the Attorney General.

Among their concerns are how the proposed expansion might conflict with state decarbonization goals, including the recently enacted Act on Climate legislation, as well as pollution and safety hazards on a low-income, minority community already burdened by some of the highest rates of asthma in the country. At the very least, rejecting the declaratory order in favor of a full review process gives residents without legal representation – who were denied the chance to make formal arguments during the existing, court-like petition process – a chance to weigh in, as some critics argued.

But Sea 3 through its attorney Nicholas Hemond denies these claims, touting propane as a cleaner alternative to oil and the rail expansion a crucial way to meet regional fuel needs amid a volatile overseas oil market.

Tensions between the two sides intensified after the Providence City Council in December passed an ordinance that bans bulk storage of propane gas citywide. While the policy is unlikely to affect Sea 3’s existing business or its expansion plans since its applications were already on the books, Sea 3 sued the city anyway, contending that the ordinance violated the city’s long-term planning and zoning guidelines.

The lawsuit, or the council’s vocal objections, are not part of the Energy Board’s decision. Instead, the board must decide whether the expansion will create “significant” changes to the environment, community health, safety or public welfare, per state law.

The R.I. Energy Facility Siting Board meets at 1 p.m. Thursday. The meeting will be streamed from the R.I. Public Utilities Commission’s website although public comment will not be accepted.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.