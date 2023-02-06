RI SHRM TO PIONEER DUAL MEMBERSHIP IN RHODE ISLAND

Locally Relevant. Nationally Informed. Double the expertise with Dual Membership.

PROVIDENCE, RI, February 6, 2023 – The Rhode Island Society for Human Resource Management (RI SHRM) is excited to announce an alliance with the National Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) in the strategic initiative known as Dual Membership. As an award-winning local chapter of SHRM with a rich tradition of being the local go-to group for all things Human Resources, Legislative, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion related, Dual Membership will offer further opportunities to connect, collaborate, learn, and grow.

Becoming a 100% chapter, RI SHRM will have access to nationally recognized content, publications, and speakers. It will allow members to maximize their access to the SHRM Competency Model to facilitate the advancement of career paths or further knowledge as a student or business professional. Alignment with National SHRM lends credibility and strength in numbers increasing the effectiveness when representing HR professionals with grassroots efforts at all levels.

RI SHRM empowers members by providing personal and professional development, invaluable networking opportunities, the exchange of diverse knowledge and experience, state and federal legal updates, and opportunities to attend conferences.

RI SHRM strongly encourages members to join National SHRM, i.e., Dual Membership to take advantage of all the benefits of both organizations. For current members of RI SHRM, your membership fee will be waived until your national membership renews. Anyone opting to not become a Dual Member may still participate in RI SHRM programming by pre-registering and paying a fee for each meeting and event they wish to attend.

Find Dual Membership FAQs answered (https://rishrm.wildapricot.org/Dual-Membership-FAQ/). The link to join as a Dual Member is now available at https://rishrm.wildapricot.org/join-us. Elevate your “All Things HR” knowledge, and we’ll meet you on the other side of Dual Membership! The Rhode Island Society for Human Resource Management (RISHRM) is an award-winning, soon-to-become 100% chapter and an affiliate with the national Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) organization. A not-for-profit group, the chapter membership includes HR professionals, small business owners, diversity and inclusion practitioners, students, and those interested in HR, including the public and private sectors. RI SHRM provides a forum for personal and professional development, invaluable networking opportunities, gathering and the exchange of information, focus on current HR management issues, attention to state and national HR legislation, and opportunities for conferences. RI SHRM is the trusted resource to engage, educate and advocate for Human Resources and other professions focused on creating an inclusive and equitable workforce, ensuring business and professional success. Learn more at https://rishrm.wildapricot.org/.

