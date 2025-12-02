RI State Police Lt. Col. Robert A. Creamer to Lead Diocese of Providence’s Compliance Office

Most Rev. Bruce A. Lewandowski, C.Ss.R., Bishop of Providence, appointed Lieutenant Colonel Robert A. Creamer, MBA, CFE as the Diocese of Providence’s Director of Compliance effective January 5, 2026. Lt. Col. Creamer is currently Deputy Superintendent and Chief of Field Operations of the Rhode Island State Police, its second-in-command overseeing more than 650 employees including the State Police, Department of Sheriffs, Capitol Police, Municipal Training Academy, and E-911. As Director of Compliance, Lt. Col. Creamer will ensure all diocesan entities and employees follow policies, procedures, and law; oversee investigations; conduct background checks; facilitate cooperation with law enforcement; and provide support, education, and training around policies and risk management.