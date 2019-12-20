R.I. suffers first vaping-related death

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has joined the list of states with a vaping-related death, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The finding was published on the CDC’s website Thursday, as part of the agency’s ongoing investigation into the national outbreak of e-cigarette, or vaping, associated lung injuries.

The person who died was in their 70’s, according to R.I. Department of Health spokesman Joseph Wendelken.

Wendelken on Friday noted that the cause of death has not been determined yet. The state health department has not publicly reported the death for that reason, but still considers it to be Rhode Island’s first vaping-related death, Wendelken said. The deceased had previously suffered vaping-related lung injuries, he added.

The CDC has confirmed 54 deaths in 27 states and Washington, D.C., as part of its investigation.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.