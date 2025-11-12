RIAC airfield department worker fired, 2 suspended in misconduct probe

By
-
THE RHODE ISLAND Airport Corporation, a quasi-public agency that operates Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport and several smaller state airports, fired one employee and placed two others on administrative leave amid an ongoing misconduct investigation at its Airfield Maintenance Department. / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

WARWICK – The Rhode Island Airport Corp. announced on Wednesday an employee has been fired and two others have been placed on administrative leave amid an ongoing internal investigation into alleged misconduct within its Airfield Maintenance Department. The terminated employee was an airfield maintenance technician while an airfield maintenance supervisor and an airfield maintenance manager

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Webster Bank Celebrates 90 Years

By Samuel Hanna, Executive Managing Director, Commercial Real Estate, Webster Bank This year, Webster Bank…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display