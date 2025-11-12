TOPICS
Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article
By Samuel Hanna, Executive Managing Director, Commercial Real Estate, Webster Bank This year, Webster Bank…Learn More
PBN's All Access Subscription
PBN subscribers get ahead with unlimited access to PBN news, information, and insights from our editorial team, research and data, webinars and much more.
PBN's Daily Newsletters
Get PBN's top stories and breaking news every day in your email inbox.
Helping you succeed in business since 1986.
© Providence Business News. All Rights Reserved.
The disciplinary actions follow reports from several employees of ‘many months’ of hostile behavior, including threatening and sexually explicit conduct, racial and ethnic slurs and demeaning comments, RIAC said.
The probe is being led by Senior Vice President Jessica Damicis, who oversees the Airfield Maintenance Department.
Damicis has met with all department members to reinforce expectations for professionalism and accountability, the RIAC said.
A contingency plan is in place to maintain uninterrupted airfield operations and regulatory compliance if further personnel actions are necessary.
RIAC confirmed the investigation is following all legal obligations, including notification to the Federal Aviation Administration, and has implemented additional oversight and corrective measures.The quasi-public agency oversees operations at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport and several smaller state airports. Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.