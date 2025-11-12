Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WARWICK – The Rhode Island Airport Corp. announced on Wednesday an employee has been fired and two others have been placed on administrative leave amid an ongoing internal investigation into alleged misconduct within its Airfield Maintenance Department. The terminated employee was an airfield maintenance technician while an airfield maintenance supervisor and an airfield maintenance manager

WARWICK – The Rhode Island Airport Corp. announced on Wednesday an employee has been fired and two others have been placed on administrative leave amid an ongoing internal investigation into alleged misconduct within its Airfield Maintenance Department. The terminated employee was an airfield maintenance technician while an airfield maintenance supervisor and an airfield maintenance manager have been placed on leave RIAC spokesman Bill Fischer confirmed.

The disciplinary actions follow reports from several employees of ‘many months’ of hostile behavior, including threatening and sexually explicit conduct, racial and ethnic slurs and demeaning comments, RIAC said.

The probe is being led by Senior Vice President Jessica Damicis, who oversees the Airfield Maintenance Department.

Damicis has met with all department members to reinforce expectations for professionalism and accountability, the RIAC said.

A contingency plan is in place to maintain uninterrupted airfield operations and regulatory compliance if further personnel actions are necessary.

RIAC confirmed the investigation is following all legal obligations, including notification to the Federal Aviation Administration, and has implemented additional oversight and corrective measures.