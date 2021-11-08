RIAC implementing unpaid parking program at Block Island and Westerly airports

NEW SHOREHAM – The R.I. Airport Corp. has informed Block Island officials that it has plans for implementing a managed parking program at the Block Island State Airport and Westerly State Airport.

RIAC said that no fee will be imposed as part of the program, and there is no timetable for implementation, as the parking plan needs Federal Aviation Administration approval prior to implementation.

In May, RIAC had planned on unveiling a mobile app-based parking system, but received resistance from stakeholders, operators, and Westerly-based New England Airlines. A week later, RIAC said it would delay plans for implementing the fee-based parking plan.

Parking has been free at both of the airports for 50 years.

John Goodman, spokesman for RIAC, said, “Pending FAA approval RIAC is proposing an unpaid managed parking program. However non-airport parkers may be subject to towing and removal expenses. As noted in the letter to the [New Shoreham] First Warden we will provide more details following discussions with the FAA.”

Goodman said RIAC tabled the fee-based paid parking proposal for the time being. “Implementation of a managed parking program requires FAA approval first and foremost, so I’m currently unable to provide a timetable,” he said.

“We will have a better idea of whether there is additional capacity at the Block Island parking lot after the implementation of an FAA-approved managed parking program for airport users and could revisit opportunities for a broader paid parking program if and when we felt there was consensus and capacity for such a program,” said Goodman.

RIAC sent a letter to the New Shoreham Town Council on Nov. 1 with details about its plans for the managed parking program. That was followed up by their appearance via Zoom that night at the town council’s meeting where they briefly touched on their proposal.

Details regarding the parking program have been minimal, with RIAC noting that long-term parking at the airports would be restricted, with no parking allowed over 14 days.

RIAC’s letter to the town council said FlightLevel Aviation, the Block Island airport’s fixed base operator, had been unable to achieve consensus with New England Airlines in support of a paid parking program. New England Airlines has been operating out of both airports since 1970, absent a paid parking program.

RIAC noted in the letter that in the coming weeks it will submit a proposal for FAA review based on the following priorities and provide a more detailed draft of the parking program to New Shoreham officials as soon as the FAA provides its review:

Provide unpaid parking for travelers actively utilizing New England Airline or other charter services to Block Island;

Provide unpaid parking for contractors utilizing Block Island airline service actively involved in the provision of services for Block Island residents.

New Shoreham First Warden André Boudreau said that maintaining an open and transparent process is important in addressing RIAC’s implementation of a parking program at the airports.

“We will continue to work with RIAC on the parking issue, as well as the broader issues surrounding the Block Island State Airport and our sister airport in Westerly,” said Boudreau in a statement to the Providence Business News. “Ongoing discussions will continue, with the goal of improving and enhancing our lifeline services and providing commuting options for our tradespeople, all of which are essential in maintaining a safe, healthy and vibrant year-round community on Block Island.”

Bill Bendokas, co-owner of New England Airlines, said he wants the importance of the airports to be on the minds of New Shoreham officials as they conduct policymaking duties. New England Airlines caters to 32,000 passengers on an annual basis, not only tourists, but a workforce of laborers and professionals.

“There is an importance to the island, and not everyone all of the time focuses on that importance,” Bendokas said, noting that if a paid parking program is implemented the airline will no longer be able to advertise that travel on the airline includes free parking.

Bendokas said the managed parking proposal was a surprise, as he learned about the proposal third hand after having discussions with Peter Eichleay, founder and CEO of FlightLevel Aviation, over the past month regarding the proposed fee-based parking program at the airports.

Bendokas said RIAC wants to implement a parking program, such as have been implemented at other state airports.

The other small state airports are Newport State Airport, Quonset State Airport and North Central State Airport, where there are fee-based paid parking programs.

During discussions with Eichleay, Bendokas said that the Block Island and Westerly airports are different from the other small state airports, which do not provide the same type of a lifeline service, offering travel to workers and professional personnel on the island.

While Bendokas felt that conversations with Eichleay have led to a greater understanding of the parking situations at both airports, he maintains his stance against a paid parking program.

“It’s been nice to be able to say that there is no charge for parking at the Westerly Airport, because it has made a difference for people that there is no charge to leave the car there, whether it’s a few hours or days,” said Bendokas. “Any fee is not a good fee.”

