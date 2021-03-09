RIAC backs T.F. Green name change

WARWICK – The R.I. Airport Corp. announced on Tuesday that it supports legislation introduced in both chambers of the General Assembly to rename T.F. Green Airport to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, saying the change would help better support the state’s economy and tourism sector.

“I want to extend my sincere appreciation to the Senate and House leaders for finding common ground to consider this important legislation, which provides an opportunity to invest in Rhode Island’s economy without impacting the state budget,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, CEO and president of R.I. Airport Corp.

The quasi-public agency said that a 2018 brand awareness poll conducted by Pan Atlantic Research found that only 10% of U.S. respondents correctly named Providence and/or Rhode Island as the city and state that was served by the airport. The poll found that 67% of residents in Connecticut and Massachusetts also could not identify the airport unaided. The poll even found that 57% of the 609 Rhode Island residents polled could not identify T.F. Green Airport by name.

“This proposed name change will help better identify Rhode Island as a destination with domestic travelers and, as we address the pandemic, throughout the world,” said Jonathan N. Savage, chair of R.I. Airport Corp.’s board of directors. “Even prior to the pandemic, polling data and research demonstrated the economic benefits of a geographically distinct name change. We are thrilled that our state’s leadership is making this change now to help Rhode Island’s recovery.”

RIAC noted that of the 376 primary mainland airports as designated by the Federal Aviation Administration, T.F. Green is one of 32 that does not have a city, region or state in its name.

“The airport is an economic engine for Warwick and Rhode Island and this opportunity to raise the airport’s brand awareness could attract even more domestic and international travelers to the Ocean State,” said R.I. Senate Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey. “More passengers means more dollars spent at Warwick and Rhode Island businesses.”