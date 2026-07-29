RIBBA announces 2026 Gala Honorees

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Black Business Association has announced the honorees for its 2026 Annual Awards Gala, a celebration recognizing leaders and organizations that have contributed to the state’s economic growth, civic engagement and community development. The event is scheduled for Aug. 28 at Kirkbrae Country Club in Lincoln.

The gala, themed “Powering Progress: Transforming Communities Beyond Boundaries,” also marks RIBBA’s 16th anniversary. Founded in 2010, the organization supports entrepreneurs, small businesses and workforce development initiatives throughout Rhode Island. Proceeds from the event help fund scholarships, financial literacy programs, workforce readiness efforts and small-business development programs.

“This special milestone celebration recognizes 16 years of impact, innovation and community leadership across Rhode Island,” said Lisa Ranglin, RIBBA’s CEO and president. “As we celebrate the leaders driving innovation and opportunity forward, we also look ahead to the ripple effect of our work and the communities we will continue to serve.”

Among this year’s honorees is Jack Reed, D-R.I., who will receive the Outstanding Achievement in Leadership Award. The George T. Downing Business Leadership Award will be presented to Barbara Sokoloff, a founding member of Sokoloff Farias Associates, while Theresa Guzman Stokes, executive director of the Rhode Island Black Heritage Society, will receive the Christiana Bannister Civic Leadership Award.

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Other award recipients include Ty’Relle Stephens, president of the Providence School Board, who will receive the Emerging Leader Award; Momonh Fahnbulleh, founder of Saving Hopes Health & Wellness Center, who will be honored as Entrepreneur of the Year; and Gerald A. Fernandez, president and founder of the Multicultural Food Service & Hospitality Alliance, who will receive the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Champion Award.

Additional honorees include Kelly Nevins, CEO of the Women’s Fund of Rhode Island; Steven Santos, founder of the Chad Brown Alumni Association; and Lamel J. Moore, a mental health professional and graduate of RIBBA’s Emerging Leaders Development Program.