Ribbon-cutting celebration marks opening of Innovate Newport Entrepreneurial Hub

NEWPORT – Social Enterprise Greenhouse and RIHub will join Innovate Newport to celebrate the grand opening of its Entrepreneurial Hub with an event April 7.

The event includes opportunities to meet tenants of the hub, networking time and access to resources from business support organizations.

RIHub will host a Fireside Chat called “Network with the Gamechangers” featuring Aaron Samuels, who co-founded a successful digital community for Black millennials.

Exhibitors include The Business Development Co., MassChallenge, Blue Institute, Rhode Island Small Business Development Center, the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, Multicultural Innovation Center, Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, Social Enterprise Greenhouse and R.I. Commerce Corp.

Innovate Newport, launched in 2019, is a collaboration between the city of Newport, Newport County Development Council and the Economic Development Foundation of Rhode Island.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.