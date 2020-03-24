RIC cancels commencement; student tests positive for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island College announced late Monday it has canceled its May 16 commencement, which was slated to be held at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

The school also announced a student who resides on campus has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is in self-isolation on campus, per state protocol.

RIC President Frank D. Sanchez said in an online letter that canceling commencement is “one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make as president.

“Without question, this decision was not taken lightly, nor was it taken in the absence of consideration of other viable alternatives,” Sanchez said. “We also know that for these graduates, their final semester at Rhode Island College will leave an indelible mark on their memories as they look back over their college journey.”

Sanchez also said the graduating seniors will be honored “appropriately at another time.”

The Community College of Rhode Island also canceled its respective commencement ceremony for May. Providence College and Salve Regina University have postponed their ceremonies.

RIC will continue its online course delivery for the remaining six weeks of the semester, as well.

Regarding the student who has tested positive for COVID-19, RIC said state health officials have reached out to the individuals who “may have been in close contact with the student” and put in place “appropriate proactive measures.”

RIC spokesperson John Taraborelli said Tuesday the college ordered residence halls to close by Thursday “out of an abundance of caution” before the positive case was identified. But, about “65 or less” students remain on campus due to them having “extenuating circumstances” that prevent them from going home.

“Those students who do remain are isolated in individual suites to facilitate proper social distancing,” Taraborelli said. “Students will be allowed no guests, no travel and will be asked to abide by the student handbook.”

Brown University

Brown University President Christina H. Paxson also announced Tuesday in an online letter that the university’s commencement ceremony, and surrounding activities, will be postponed. They were slated to take place in May.

Paxson said while it “remains too early to make a final decision,” the university hopes commencement can be held “as early as” October.

Paxson also said graduates will receive their degrees at “the usual time” and a virtual degree conferral ceremony will take place Memorial Day weekend.

