RIC Foundation names new president, executive committee members

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island College Foundation announced Aug. 11 that it has named multiple new members to its executive committee, including a new president.

Alan Chille, the general manager for the Providence Performing Arts Center, has been elected as the committee’s president after serving as the committee’s vice president last year. He takes over for Ann Marie DaSilva, who is now the committee’s past president.

Eugene Simone, a vice president for Merrill Lynch, will be the committee’s new vice president. Kyla Pecchia, an attorney for the Law Offices of William J. Conley Jr., will serve as secretary.

Joyce Stevos, a former teacher in the Providence Public School District, and Gary DiCenzo, the former CEO of Cognios Capital, have been named new directors on the committee. Gary Mohamed remains on the committee as treasurer.

“Both the college and foundation are fortunate to have accomplished alumni serve as members of our board of directors,” said RIC Foundation Executive Director Ed Pacheco in a statement. “I look forward to working with each of them for the benefit of our college and students.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.