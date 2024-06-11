RIC researchers forecast continued rise in teen employment this summer

By
-
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE researchers predict another increase in teen summer employment this year, which follows two years of growth after a pre-COVID-19 slump. / COURTESY RIC

PROVIDENCE – Following a decade-plus slump, Rhode Island teenagers last year led most of the U.S. in an overall increase in teen summer employment rates, according to researchers at Rhode Island College. This summer, they expect these trends to continue. Contrasting widespread workforce trends, however, wages likely won’t follow suit, the RIC team says. The

