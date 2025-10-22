RIC to offer retirement buyouts to longtime employees

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island College has announced plans for a voluntary retirement buyout package for 101 faculty and staff members. A memo from the office of RIC President Jack Warner stated that the Voluntary Retirement Incentive Program is projected to create budget savings in fiscal year 2027 while recognizing the service of longtime employees. It will also allow the college the flexibility to effect savings, reallocate resources or rehire for the vacated positions at competitive salaries. The program, which is expected to be approved by Commissioner of Postsecondary Education Shannon W. Gilkey, will offer a one-time payment of 60% of an employee's annual salary, with a minimum of $20,000, to those who retire by June 27, 2026. To qualify, an employee’s combined age and years at RIC must be equal to or greater than 80, and they must have been employed at the college for a minimum of 20 hours per week for at least 10 years. Grant-funded positions will not be eligible. Faculty and nonclassified staff who elect to retire under this plan will not be eligible for full-time reemployment at the University of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College, Community College of Rhode Island or the R.I. Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner. However, faculty retirees may apply for post-retirement employment on a part-time basis to teach up to a maximum of two courses per semester. Warner's proposal to Gilkey projected two scenarios in which 25% or 33% of eligible employees accept the program, both of which would mean budget savings over two fiscal years. The retirement incentive would be funded with an appropriation in the fiscal 2026 revised operating budget through a combination of additional revenue generated from increased enrollment and operational savings, as well as drawing from the college’s reserve funds. The program has the potential to pay for itself in three years, assuming that new employees will be hired at lower salaries, according to the proposal. If a higher-than-anticipated volume of employees accepts the buyout, the college may push back some retirement dates by a year to June 2027 to ensure services can still be provided. The application period is planned to begin from March to April next year. Warner was unable to be reached for comment. Veer Mudambi is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may contact him at Mudambi@PBN.com.