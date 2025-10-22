RIC to offer retirement buyouts to longtime employees

By
-
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE has announced plans for a voluntary retirement buyout package for 101 faculty and staff members. / COURTESY RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island College has announced plans for a voluntary retirement buyout package for 101 faculty and staff members. A memo from the office of RIC President Jack Warner stated that the Voluntary Retirement Incentive Program is projected to create budget savings in fiscal year 2027 while recognizing the service of longtime employees. It

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Expanding Access, Advancing Care

At South County Health, access to exceptional healthcare is more than a mission — it’s…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display