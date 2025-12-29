RICARES appoints former board president, Brown dean as executive director

By
-
NONPROFIT Rhode Island Communities for Addiction Recovery has named Dr. Lindsay Garcia as its new executive director. / COURTESY RICARES

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island Communities for Addiction Recovery Efforts has named Dr. Lindsay Garcia, former president of the nonprofit’s board of directors and a dean at Brown University, as its new executive director. Garcia, who will assume the role on Jan. 7, will lead efforts to provide resources and advocacy for individuals and families impacted

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display