RICARES appoints former board president, Brown dean as executive director

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island Communities for Addiction Recovery Efforts has named Dr. Lindsay Garcia, former president of the nonprofit's board of directors and a dean at Brown University, as its new executive director. Garcia, who will assume the role on Jan. 7, will lead efforts to provide resources and advocacy for individuals and families impacted by addiction. RICARES offers services such as peer support, educational workshops, recovery housing certification and workforce-development opportunities."I am honored to step into this role at such a critical time for our recovery community," Garcia said in a statement. "My vision for RICARES is to continue to build bridges between people in recovery and all of the stakeholders in Rhode Island who support people with substance use disorder," Garcia said in a statement. That includes investing "in the growth and development of the recovery workforce, and to ensure every Rhode Islander seeking recovery has access to what they need: treatment, care, a community, recovery coaching, safe housing and an opportunity to create a meaningful life." Garcia currently serves as associate dean of the College for Junior/Senior Studies and Recovery/Substance-Free Initiatives at Brown University. She is also a member of the Rhode Island Governor's Council on Behavioral Health, and previously a senior co-chair of the board of directors of the Association for Recovery in Higher Education. She earned a bachelor's degree in sculpture at the Rhode Island School of Design, a master's in Contemporary Art at the Sotheby's Institute of Art, a master's in visual arts at the State University of New York at Purchase, and a master's and a doctorate in American Studies from the College of William & Mary. Rebecca Boss, current board president of RICARES, said that Garcia rose to the top of a competitive national candidate pool. "It was clear that Dr. Garcia has the knowledge, expertise and passion to carry out the RICARES mission and promote the voice of recovery across the state," Boss said in a statement. Boss also expressed appreciation for retiring Executive Director Sandy Valentine, who in turn applauded Garcia's appointment.Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach hear at Voghel@PBN.com.