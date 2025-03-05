Ricca out as East Greenwich school superintendent

EAST GREENWICH – More than two weeks after receiving a no-confidence vote from teachers within the district, Brian G. Ricca is out as the school superintendent.
Additionally, a familiar face to the East Greenwich School District will step in to lead the town’s schools on an interim basis.
The East Greenwich School Committee on Tuesday unanimously voted to approve the separation agreement between the district and Ricca, who had been superintendent since July 1, 2022, school officials confirmed Wednesday to Providence Business News. Following that vote, Alexis Meyer, who had worked in the district for close to three decades – including briefly serving as superintendent from 2020 through 2022 – has been named interim superintendent.
The district had awarded Ricca a new three-year contract back on Dec. 17, 2024, with a $187,000 annual salary, through June 30, 2027, school records show. Ricca, according to the separation agreement, was ordered to take a leave of absence starting Feb. 28 and “irrevocably” resign as superintendent on June 30.
The agreement notes that Ricca would receive salary and benefits up until Aug. 31. The school committee also agreed to not publicly make “disparaging, critical or otherwise detrimental comments” concerning his employment with the school district or his resignation. Ricca could receive up to $25,000 if part of the agreement is breached by school officials, the agreement states.
Ricca’s upcoming resignation comes after the East Greenwich Education Association on Feb. 12 voted no confidence in both the superintendent and the district's assistant superintendent, Sarah Courtemanche-O’Brien. The local teachers union, part of the National Education Association of Rhode Island, said at the time teachers across the district are frustrated by “unilateral decisions, a lack of transparency and conflicting messages from leadership.” Those, the teachers said, contributed to “burnout and low morale.”
East Greenwich Education Association Vice President Terri Garno said in a statement the lack of collaboration and communication from top district officials showed teachers that said leadership is “either uninterested or unaware of the realities in our schools.” Donna McPhee, the association’s president, said in a statement it has been “demoralizing” to receive policies and directives from “an absent leadership team that disregards our professional input.”
