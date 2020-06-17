Ricci wins National Defense Industrial Association award

NEWPORT – Vittorio Ricci has won the 2019 Vice Admiral Charles B. Martell-David Bushnell Award from the National Defense Industrial Association.

Ricci is the chief technology officer for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center and Naval Surface Warfare Center Headquarters and has worked for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center for more than 35 years.

According to NUWC, the award is to commend an individual who has made an exceptional contribution in the field of antisubmarine warfare or undersea warfare technology.

Ricci, of Narragansett, was chief technology officer at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport from 2015 to 2019, contributing to its overall strategy on science and technology. In addition to now serving as chief technology officer at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center and Naval Surface Warfare Center Headquarters, Ricci is senior science and technology adviser to the command. Part of his role is to communicate the Naval Undersea Warfare Center and Naval Surface Warfare Center technical visions with military, government and industry stakeholders.

The National Defense Industrial Association will hold an awards ceremony at a later date.

The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.