Maria Tavarozzi, a math teacher at Rogers High School in Newport, has been named Rhode Island’s 2020 Financial Literacy Teacher of the Year by General Treasurer Seth Magaziner. The award recognizes teachers who excel in and out of the classroom by providing students with the financial literacy skills needed to navigate complex financial systems. Tavarozzi,…