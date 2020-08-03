Richard J. Petrucci, Jr. Joins PG&Co as Partner

One of Providence’s leading independent accounting firms, Piccerelli, Gilstein & Company, LLP (PG&Co) is proud to announce that Richard J. Petrucci, Jr., JD, CFP®, has joined the firm as partner effective August 1, 2020. Rick will oversee the firm’s Estates, Gifts and Trusts Tax Planning and Compliance services.

“Rick brings a tremendous breadth of estate and business planning experience that is certain to benefit individuals and businesses alike, particularly during a time when clients are feeling vulnerable and uncertain about their futures,” said William J. Piccerelli, Managing Partner at PG&Co. “We’re excited to have his skillset as an additional resource for clients and couldn’t be more pleased that Rick has joined the firm.”

In addition to Estates, Gifts and Trusts Tax Planning and Compliance, Rick will focus in the areas of personal planning for individuals and families (including elders and individuals with special needs), business planning (including business succession planning), executive compensation planning, and general tax planning and compliance. Additionally, Rick’s talents enhance the firm’s ability to work with legal professionals and financial advisors to help determine the best comprehensive solutions to meet clients’ needs and wishes. Please visit https://www.pgco.com/services/estate-planning-gifts-trusts/ for a more comprehensive explanation of the benefits, services and capabilities Rick will be providing for the firm.

Rick earned a Juris Doctorate from Hofstra University School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, cum laude, from Bryant University. He was admitted to the Rhode Island Bar in 1991 and the Massachusetts Bar in 1993. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Professional and is in the process of re-certifying his Certified Public Accountant license. He was previously employed by Baystate Financial as Agency Director of Advanced Markets / Estate and Business Planning Specialist.

PG&Co opened in 1973 and offers a full spectrum of services including Consulting, Accounting, Assurance Services, Tax, Estate Services, Business Valuations, Litigation Support, Forensics, as well as Financial and Retirement Planning Services. The firm is located in Providence, RI.

PG&Co is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting and service firms with similar client service goals.

For more information about the firm, please visit https://www.pgco.com/