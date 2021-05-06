Richmond estate with 158 acres, private banquet hall, sold for $1.4M

RICHMOND – A 158-acre property in Richmond with five buildings, including a private banquet hall, has sold for $1.3 million.

The property, at 54 Bucknam Road, closed on April 14 and was listed by The Chris Randall Group of Randall, Realtors.

The property includes a 2,900-square-foot home with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, which dates to 1887. The site includes acres of pine trees, walking trails, fields and 3,000 feet of shoreline on the Wood River, according to the property description.

The site also includes a 2,200-foot grass runway and a 60-foot tower.

The property was sold by Kevin J. Gilligan to Dylan K. Gregory and Skylar M. Macedo, of South Kingstown, according to online deed records.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.

