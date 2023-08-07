RIDE distributes $4.7M in federal funds to support safe, healthy schools

PROVIDENCE – Twelve local education agencies across the state have collectively been awarded a total of more than $4.7 million in federal subgrants to support safe, healthy and supportive schools, the R.I. Department of Education announced Monday.

The funding is from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which authorized $1 billion in federal funding to support state education agencies, local education agencies and schools in establishing and expanding safe, healthy and supportive learning opportunities and environments through the BSCA Stronger Connections Grant program. The funding is for a three-year performance period, ending Sept. 30, 2026.

“Ensuring our students are thriving in safe and welcoming environments is the key to success,” Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said in a statement. “To truly move the needle and improve student outcomes, we must address gaps in our supports and act with urgency to ensure every student feels a sense of belonging in their school. We are deeply appreciative of this grant opportunity provided by the U.S. Department of Education and look forward to a successful school year.”

The R.I. Department of Education distributed the funds through a competitive application process, in which the 12 local learning agencies were eligible to receive up to around $425,000 each to help foster safe learning environments and promote student success. The grant recipients were considered “high need” and had to meet metrics established by RIDE.

The local education agencies received the following subgrants:

West Warwick: $425,001.08

North Providence: $425,000.33

Pawtucket: $425,000

Woonsocket: $425,000

East Greenwich: $424,999.15

Chariho: $424,995.75

Warwick: $424,359

Central Falls: $424,263.23

Cranston: $422,116.75

Bristol-Warren: $396,694.50

Smithfield: $261,480.83

Narragansett: $255,000

“Through the awarding of these funds, Rhode Island is sending a clear message that student safety and wellbeing is of utmost importance as we approach the new school year,” Gov. Daniel J. McKee said in a statement. “These grants will allow school districts to establish the proper resources and tools necessary to promote safe, inclusive and successful learning environments. When our students feel supported, they can achieve excellence.”