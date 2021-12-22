RIDE introduces proposed changes to high school education delivery

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Council on Elementary and Secondary Education on Dec. 7 heard a proposal from R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green about revisions to how high school education will be delivered in the state.

According to the 17-page plan, the R.I. Department of Education calls for public high schools to adopt a credit-based graduation requirement, in which 20 credits would be required to graduate. Currently, the graduation requirement is based on a coursework format.

The proposed plan would include having students complete four credits of the English language arts, four math credits, three science credits – including two lab sciences – and three history/social studies credits. The plan also introduces two required credits for world language in the same such language, one credit for college preparatory coursework, and three credits for courses including arts, computer science, physical education and health.

The plan, if approved, also would require students to show proficiency in civics, computer science and financial literacy.

The council took no action on the proposal on Dec. 7. It is to be discussed again by the council on Jan. 11 for possible approval to move on to public review and brought up during subsequent public hearings. Such hearings won’t take place until early spring.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com . You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette .