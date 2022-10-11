RIDE launches $15M tech and equipment fund for schools

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos joined other state and education leaders on Tuesday to launch the R.I. Department of Education’s $15 million Century Technology and Equipment Fund at Stephen Olney Elementary School.

The initiative will provide technology and equipment in schools across the state to foster a science, technology, engineering, and math project-based learning approach and career and technical education pathways to ensure all students have access to high-quality learning spaces.

The fund leverages $1 million in existing career and technical education funding with $14 million in school building authority capital funds to target investments that offer an immediate transformative effect to thousands of students. The distribution uses a new ‘Equity Boost’ tool to provide additional funding to the least-affluent communities, including Central Falls, Pawtucket, Providence, Woonsocket and West Warwick.

“Our children will rise to the opportunities we give them. This investment ensures that schools in every single community of our state will get much-needed equipment upgrades and, in turn, give our kids the tools they need to succeed,” Matos said. “Especially in career and technical education classrooms, where they will be able to learn in-demand job skills with the state-of-the-art tools that professionals are using right now, this program will make a major difference.”

Local education agencies, including district and charter school systems, will be eligible for funding on a per-student basis, with a minimum award of $25,000. The fund will support transitions from traditional desk-in-row classrooms to flexible, 21st-century learning spaces to better serve learners of all abilities, backgrounds and learning styles.

“Just as the workplace has evolved, the modern classroom must transform to better prepare our learners for the future,” said Patti DiCenso, chairwoman of the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education. “From collaborative desks to digital smartboards, virtual-reality tools to makerspace, Rhode Island is taking bold action to transform our classrooms.”