RIDE, partners get $3.2M for K-12 data improvements

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Education and partners were awarded a $3.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education, the state agency announced on Thursday.

The money comes from the federal Statewide Longitudinal Data System grant program.

RIDE, The R.I. Office of Postsecondary Commissioner, DataSpark at the University of Rhode Island and the Annenberg Institute at Brown University will use the funds to improve the use of data to boost K-12 student performance around the state. The grant will be allocated over four years.

“Now, more than ever, we need to make sure that we strengthen our ability to focus on identifying equity gaps and evaluating how best to close them,” said R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. “This new federal grant will allow us to use data more strategically to analyze those gaps at the school and district levels and develop solutions to close those gaps efficiently.”

RIDE said its proposal was to augment its current data to include student well-being and school climate outcomes, to increase data available to district and school administrators and to launch a program that aims to increase the state’s ability to identify and focus on particular patterns related to inequitable student access in the state.