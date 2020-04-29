RIDE partners with Discovery Education to support distance learning

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Education announced April 24 that it is partnering with Discovery Education to offer students, educators and families across the state online learning resources through the Discovery Education Experience program.

The announcement comes a day after Gov. Gina M. Raimondo ordered remote learning to remain in place for the rest of the school year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Discovery Education Experience, according to a news release, offers about 190,000 activities for students in grades K-12 that support core curriculum subjects such as math, English language arts, social studies, science, health studies and others. The site also offers videos, interactive activities and other lessons to help enhance virtual learning.

In a statement, R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said Discovery Education is an “ideal partner” for the state to meet the goal of providing resources to enrich the at-home learning experience. Lessons and resources for the program can be found on RIDE’s website.

