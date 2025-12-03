RIDE provides $457K to 12 education agencies to help students experiencing homelessness

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Education has awarded more than $457,000 to 12 local education agencies in support of school communities to better serve the needs of students experiencing homelessness.

The funds were provided as competitive subgrants through the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, a federal law that provides educational rights and services to students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, including youths experiencing homelessness.

“The funding that Rhode Island receives from the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act is essential because it sustains the work that our schools are doing to ensure that every child, no matter their housing situation, has the help they need to succeed in school,” said Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. “Here in Rhode Island, we will keep investing in our students because we know the truth: There is no greater driver of individual success – or our success as a state – than education.”

Some examples of how the funds will be used in Rhode Island include after-school tutoring and workforce readiness training in Central Falls, after-school programming with the Boys & Girls Club in Middletown and improving access to technology for students at the Rhode Island Nurses Institute Middle College Charter High School.

Below is a list of Rhode Island’s 2025 McKinney-Vento awardees:

Central Falls received $46,652.

Middletown received $50,000.

North Kingstown received $40,000.

North Providence received $13,980.

The Metropolitan Regional Career and Technical Center in Providence received $40,000.

Providence received $50,000.

The Rhode Island Nurses Institute Middle College Charter High School received $30,000.

Scituate received $30,000.

Warwick received $40,000.

West Warwick received $40,000.

Westerly received $27,500.

Woonsocket received $49,773.

In total, $457,905 was awarded.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.