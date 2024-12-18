RIDE’s school ratings show improvement; PPSD ratings remain mostly unchanged

By
-
CLASSICAL HIGH SCHOOL saw its star rating improve from
CLASSICAL HIGH SCHOOL saw its star rating improve from "2" last year to "4," according to the R.I. Department of Education's new school accountability data. / COURTESY CLASSICAL HIGH SCHOOL

PROVIDENCE – School accountability during the 2023-24 academic year showed signs of improvement across the state, according to the R.I. Department of Education’s annual “Report Card” accountability and improvement results released late Tuesday. However, it was mostly status quo for the state’s largest public school district – with one noticeable year-to-year upswing. Once again, RICE

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Understanding Stroke: Essential Information for Immediate Action

Stroke is a leading cause of death and long-term disability in the United States, impacting…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display