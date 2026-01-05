RIDOH, DEM conclude cyanobacteria monitoring for season

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Health and the R.I. Department of Environmental Management have concluded their most recent season of regular cyanobacteria monitoring.

The blue-green algae commonly occur naturally in freshwater ecosystems but flourish into “blooms” under excess nutrients, sunlight and high temperatures. Some species produce toxins that are harmful to humans and animals, and can cause a range of neurological, gastrointestinal and dermatological symptoms.

People are advised to avoid any water that presents cyanobacteria blooms, and to ensure that their pets also stay away from potentially contaminated water.

RIDOH and DEM advise immediately washing with soap or water if a person or pet comes into contact with water containing a bloom, and to contact a doctor or veterinarian if they experience symptoms.

The blooms most commonly occur in late summer and early fall but can persist even in water that has an iced-over surface.

RIDOH and DEM will continue to monitor water on a limited basis and are currently upholding cyanobacteria advisories at Scott Pond in Lincoln, Almy Pond in Newport and the Roger Williams Park Ponds in Providence due to visual evidence of blue-green algae in the water.

Regular monitoring will resume in the spring.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.