RIDOH highlights ways to address STIs

PROVIDENCE – In observance of National Sexually Transmitted Infection Awareness Week, the R.I. Department of Health recently highlighted some campaigns and interventions it has implemented to address rising STI rates.

In March, the department 2023 Rhode Island HIV, Sexually Transmitted Infections, Viral Hepatitis, and Tuberculosis Surveillance Report. This showed that after a drop in STI cases during the COVID-19 pandemic, STI rates have started to rebound. Total syphilis and gonorrhea rates exceeded pre pandemic levels in 2023. Preliminary data for 2024 shows similar trends. Also, there was an above-average number of new HIV cases in Rhode Island in 2024.

“It’s essential to avoid labeling or blaming any specific group, to support those at highest risk, and to ensure all communities remain vigilant,” said Director of Health Dr. Jerome Larkin. “I am proud of the work that RIDOH continues to lead in innovative prevention and testing strategies that reach people where they are.”

Some of the initiative to address STIs include:

Rhode Island PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis for HIV, Champions Network lists available services and shows videos of health care professionals from sexual health clinics and community health centers in Rhode Island. PrEP is available in a daily pill or injection every two months and reduces a person’s chances of getting HIV. The medication is for adults and adolescents without HIV who may be exposed to it through sex or injection drug use. The network has clinics throughout the state.

Consistent and correct use of condoms are important parts of safe sex and preventing unplanned pregnancies, HIV and other STIs. The department’s “Your Health, Your Choice: Know Your Options,” and “Your Guide to Safer Sex” web page shows options Rhode Islanders can consider to prevent HIV and infections as well as information on several testing services.

The department has a “Healthy Beginning” campaign in both English and Spanish to raise awareness and provide support expecting mothers need to get prenatal care. It also raises awareness about the importance of prenatal screening, including for congenital syphilis, rates of which have been rising across the U.S..

