RIDOH launches contact center for business COVID-19 testing program

PROVIDENCE – The state is launching a new COVID-19 Business Contact Center as part of an expansion of the COVID-19 Testing Program for Businesses, the R.I. Department of Health announced Wednesday.
The testing program allows organizations to receive regular supplies of BinaxNOW rapid test kits to provide COVID-19 tests to employees. The testing kits provided through the program include everything a business needs to conduct point-of-care tests for employees and provide results in 15 minutes, the department said.
The contact center will be staffed with people able to provide support to businesses about the testing program by phone or by email Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Businesses will also be able to sign up for the program through the center.
Since Rhode Island launched the COVID-19 Testing Program for Businesses in January, nearly 500 employers have signed up to conduct regular testing of their employees, including businesses in real estate, manufacturing, legal services, hospitality, and health care, the department said.
Participating businesses also receive training on reporting results to the R.I. Department of Health.
“Signing up for Rhode Island’s COVID-19 Testing Program for Businesses is a great way for employers to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace, minimize disruptions to productivity and staffing, and bring some peace of mind to employees,” said R.I. Director of Health Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott. “By launching this new COVID-19 Business Testing Contact Center, we’re making the experience even easier and more customer friendly.”
The contact center can be reached by phone at 888-662-4354 or emailed at RIDOH.COVID19BizTesting@health.ri.gov.
