RIDOH receives $70.4M from feds for COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Health was awarded $70.4 million in federal funding to bolster COVID-19 testing, vaccination efforts and infection prevention measures, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., announced Monday.
The funds, distributed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, come from the COVID-19 relief package signed into law in December.
Of the allocation, $60.9 million will be used to support testing capacity and contact tracing, as well as containment and mitigation efforts. Another $9.5 million will be used for vaccine distribution.
“This federal funding will enhance Rhode Island’s COVID-19 response capabilities. This is a lifesaving investment. Increased COVID-19 testing, along with social distancing protocols and mask wearing, can help us control outbreaks and make it safer to get people back to work and return students to full-time classroom learning. These funds will boost the state’s effort to ensure there is an efficient vaccine distribution in place as more doses become available,” said Reed.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.