RIDOH receives $70.4M from feds for COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Health was awarded $70.4 million in federal funding to bolster COVID-19 testing, vaccination efforts and infection prevention measures, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., announced Monday.

The funds, distributed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, come from the COVID-19 relief package signed into law in December.

Of the allocation, $60.9 million will be used to support testing capacity and contact tracing, as well as containment and mitigation efforts. Another $9.5 million will be used for vaccine distribution.

“This federal funding will enhance Rhode Island’s COVID-19 response capabilities. This is a lifesaving investment. Increased COVID-19 testing, along with social distancing protocols and mask wearing, can help us control outbreaks and make it safer to get people back to work and return students to full-time classroom learning. These funds will boost the state’s effort to ensure there is an efficient vaccine distribution in place as more doses become available,” said Reed.

