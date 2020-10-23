RIDOH shuts down, fines 4 bars for COVID-19 health violations

PROVIDENCE – Three Rhode Island-based bars and a restaurant were ordered closed by the R.I. Department of Health and were fined for violating COVID-19 regulations, the department announced Friday.

Levels Lounge, Vibe Lounge and Hookah Bar, and LoVera V.I.P., all located on Broad Street in Providence, and MamaJuana Restaurant in Pawtucket, each received immediate compliance orders from the state Thursday, meaning that the businesses are ordered closed until they meet state safety regulations.

The four businesses received fines ranging from $1,050 to $2,450 for the violations.

RIDOH said that COVID-19 Enforcement Task Force inspectors found that bars were being accessed after the 11 p.m. state-mandated curfew and observed mingling customers being served at bars, noting that the companies failed to maintain separations at the bars and said that employees were not wearing masks. Pictures included in each of the compliance orders also showed customers not wearing masks while in the establishments.

- Advertisement -

Per state guidelines, restaurants can operate bars until 11 p.m. and patrons must be seated at bars with barriers in between people. Nightclubs are currently not permitted to operate in Rhode Island, RIDOH said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.