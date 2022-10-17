RIDOH survey gives insight into mental well-being of high school students

PROVIDENCE – A new survey by the R.I. Department of Health found that many high school students continue to struggle with mental health challenges, as feelings of sadness and hopelessness increased from 2019 to 2021.

The Youth Risk Behavior Survey is an anonymous survey conducted every two years in randomly selected Rhode Island high schools, which sheds light on students’ perception of their environments while also providing a snapshot of “how many students are engaging in behaviors or face challenges that may put their physical and mental health at risk.”

“Supporting the healthy development of high school students requires us to have an accurate, comprehensive understanding of the issues they face. The Youth Risk Behavior Survey is an invaluable tool in our work to develop such an understanding, and to do all we can to help Rhode Island kids be healthy and safe,” said Interim Director of Health Dr. Utpala Bandy.

Results from the 2021 survey, taken by 1,735 students, show that 38% of students experienced feelings of sadness or hopelessness, an increase from the 32% in 2019. Simultaneously, only 22% of students reported receiving the help they needed when feeling anxious or depressed, a decrease from 33% in 2019. Female students were twice as likely as males to report these feelings and students who identified as gay, lesbian, bisexual or other/questioning also reported higher rates of sadness and hopelessness.

- Advertisement -

The survey also examines students’ use of alcohol, tobacco products and marijuana. It found that there was a decrease in students’ use of cigarettes and other tobacco products and marijuana. In 2021, 32% of respondents said they had ever e-vaped and 18% reported currently using e-vape products, compared with 49% and 30%, respectively, in 2019. Alcohol used did not change from 2019. The number of students using e-vaping, alcohol and marijuana was higher among female students and students who identified as gay, lesbian, bisexual or other/questioning.

The health department said it uses data from these surveys to develop health programs that address the needs and challenges of Rhode Island youths.

“The YRBS also helps us understand how students are disproportionately affected by different health issues. Understanding these disparities allows us to address the community-level factors that affect students’ decisions and behaviors,” Bandy said. “All students in Rhode Island deserve an equal opportunity to be healthy.”

The survey was a collaboration between the health department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the R.I. Department of Education and the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals.

“The survey results show once again that we, as providers, advocates, families and peers, must be attuned to the needs and circumstances of our youth and be ready to provide help or direct them to get help, if needed,” said BHDDH Director Richard Charest.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.