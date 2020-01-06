RIDOH: Unvaccinated health workers must wear masks due to widespread flu

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Health has issued a masking requirement for health care workers who have not received a flu shot.

Officials issued the mandate after determining that the flu is widespread in Rhode Island.

“The masking requirement helps protect health care workers from catching the flu, and helps protect patients who are often dealing with other serious health issues,” said Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the R.I. Department of Health. “For people who have not been vaccinated yet, it is not too late. Flu vaccination is the single best way to keep yourself and the people you love safe from the flu.”

According to the R.I. Department of Health, “widespread” tops the five-tier system used to gauge flu outbreak. Rhode Island joins Massachusetts and Connecticut, along with a number of other states, in the widespread designation.

- Advertisement -

State officials are also asking residents who are sick with the flu to avoid emergency room visits unless they are experiencing severe symptoms such as difficulty breathing or chest pain or pressure.

The requirement applies to unvaccinated workers who come into direct contact with patients at the following types of facilities:

Adult day care programs

Assisted living facilities

CVS Minute Clinics

Free-standing ambulatory care surgical centers

Free-standing emergency care facilities

Home care providers

Home nursing care providers

Hospice providers

Hospitals

Kidney treatment facilities

Nursing facilities

Organized ambulatory care facilities

Physician ambulatory surgery centers