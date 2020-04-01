RIDOT: Gano Street exit to remain open for ‘foreseeable future’

PROVIDENCE – The Gano Street off-ramp providing access to Providence’s East Side from Interstate 195 will remain open “for the foreseeable future”, the R.I. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The news came as part of an announcement related to a request for proposals for the Washington Bridge rehabilitation project.

RIDOT said the decision to keep the ramp open followed a series of traffic studies that concluded that the off-ramp can remain open while the Washington Bridge reconstruction and still achieve “a marked reduction in chronic traffic congestion on I-195 West.”

Construction preparation for the project is scheduled to begin this summer. The project is expected to cost $70 million, part of which will be covered by a $25 million federal grant.