RIDOT gets $25M in federal funding for Henderson Bridge project

By
-
THE R.I. DEPARTMENT of Transportation is receiving $25 million in federal funding to support a second phase of construction at the new Henderson Bridge, Rhode Island’s congressional delegation announced Wednesday. This photo taken from the shared-use path on the new Henderson Bridge shows the piers remaining from the old bridge over the Seekonk River. / PBN PHOTO
THE R.I. DEPARTMENT of Transportation is receiving $25 million in federal funding to support a second phase of construction at the new Henderson Bridge, Rhode Island’s congressional delegation announced Wednesday. This photo, taken from the shared-use path on the new Henderson Bridge, shows the piers remaining from the old bridge over the Seekonk River. / PBN PHOTO

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Transportation is receiving $25 million in federal funding to support the second phase of construction work on the new Henderson Bridge over the Seekonk River, Rhode Island’s congressional delegation announced Wednesday.  The funding, which comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Raise Grant Program, will allow

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display