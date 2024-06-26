RIDOT gets $25M in federal funding for Henderson Bridge project

Get Recognized for Growth and Innovation

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Transportation is receiving $25 million in federal funding to support the second phase of construction work on the new Henderson Bridge over the Seekonk River, Rhode Island’s congressional delegation announced Wednesday.

The funding, which comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Raise Grant Program, will allow RIDOT to begin construction that would transform the roadway into a "complete street" with a lower design speed and a separate, shared-use path for cyclists and walkers.

“This federal funding will provide a big lift to the state’s plans to make multimodal travel easier, safer, and more efficient,” said U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.

The funding also enables RIDOT to

decommission and demolish an aging and poorly conditioned ramp and install additional safety features to support multimodal users.

“We will be creating new scenic overlooks, new connections to our bicycle and pedestrian network, constructing a new roundabout to make travel safer and creating new economic development opportunity for East Providence,” said RIDOT Director Peter Alviti Jr.

The project, which began in 2020 and is expected to be completely finished in 2025, is converting the

Henderson Parkway into a low-speed road that includes a protected shared-use path; demolishing an existing bridge, loop ramp and approximately two traffic signals; constructing a roundabout; constructing approximately two miles of bike and pedestrian paths; and constructing scenic overlooks on the new Henderson Bridge over the Seekonk River.

Total cost is projected at $84.4 million, according to RIDOT’s website.

The bridge connects East Providence and the East Side of Providence.