RIDOT launches webpage providing statewide bridge status updates

PROVIDENCE – A newly launched webpage will provide public access to current status and condition reports on all Ocean State bridges.

The webpage, announced last week by the R.I. Department of Transportation, includes information on all 1,200-plus bridges throughout the state, RIDOT said. Through an interactive dashboard, users can find information on a bridge’s condition, when it was last inspected, closures and whether the bridge has a posted weight limit.

RIDOT inspects bridges categorized as being in poor condition at least once per year, according to the webpage, with some bridges undergoing inspection as frequently as every three months. The department inspects bridges categorized as good or fair twice per year or annually depending on their individual features.

The state transportation department launched the dashboard following the discovery of critical infrastructure issues in the westbound side of the Washington Bridge, and severe traffic issues that arose following the bridge’s near-immediate closure last month.

- Advertisement -

Repairs, which the state estimated will take at least three months, are currently underway, and the operational side of the bridge has been split to accommodate two lanes of eastbound traffic.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.