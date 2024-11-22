RIDOT receives $31.9M federal grant to reduce carbon emissions in projects

By
-
THE R.I. DEPARTMENT of Transportation received a $31.9 million federal low-carbon transportation materials grant to allow the department to incorporate such materials in construction projects and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
THE R.I. DEPARTMENT of Transportation received a $31.9 million federal low-carbon transportation materials grant to allow the department to incorporate such materials in construction projects and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Transportation is receiving a $31.9 million federal low-carbon transportation materials grant to allow the department to incorporate such materials in construction projects and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the state’s congressional delegation announced Thursday. The funding is from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration’s Low-Carbon Transportation Materials Grant

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

[bypass-paywall-buynow-link] to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Inside Scoop on PC’s Sports Administration Program

This past August Providence College announced its newest graduate program, an online Master of Science…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR