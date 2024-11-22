RIDOT receives $31.9M federal grant to reduce carbon emissions in projects

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Transportation is receiving a $31.9 million federal low-carbon transportation materials grant to allow the department to incorporate such materials in construction projects and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the state’s congressional delegation announced Thursday.
The funding is from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration’s Low-Carbon Transportation Materials Grant Program, which has made $2 billion available across the U.S. The delegation says RIDOT will use the funding to identify, test and develop a list of materials to use in construction projects that will help meet the state’s emissions reduction goals.
Additionally, RIDOT Director Peter Alviti Jr. said in a statement the grant means the department can incorporate these materials in more than 60 projects across Rhode Island.
“We must continue to modernize our transportation infrastructure to make it stronger and more resilient. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, RIDOT can harness this funding to make new construction projects greener, cleaner, and more durable using state of the art low-carbon materials,” Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., said in a statement.
