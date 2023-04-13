RIF awards $1.4M in grants to local health nonprofits to help reduce racial disparities

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded $1.4 million in grants to eight local nonprofits as part of an effort to reduce health disparities in the state, the foundation announced Thursday.

The foundation said the goal of the grants, which were issued from its Fund for a Healthy Rhode Island, is to address and reduce obstacles for equitable health care delivery with a focus on retaining a racially, culturally, ethnically and linguistically diverse health care workforce. The nonprofit funder says it look for proposals that connect to broader anti-racist and inclusion efforts, including responding to social determinants of workforce retention.

Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg said in a statement that long-term workforce shortages across various diverse health care settings have become more critical in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Building and sustaining such a workforce, he said, “necessitates addressing a number of interrelated issues, and one of those is ensuring that the health sector workforce better reflects the growing communities it serves.”

The grants awarded range from $63,500 to $250,000. The organizations that received the funding are:

BAYADA Home Health Care

Care New England Health System

Centro de Innovacion Mujer Latina

Clinica Esperanza/Hope Clinic

Community Provider Network of Rhode Island

PACE Organization of Rhode Island

Project Weber/RENEW

Tides Family Services

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.